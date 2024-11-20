Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case Involving Transnational Cyber Fraud

In a significant move, the Rouse Avenue court has dismissed the bail plea of Lakshay Vij, accused in a major money laundering case interwoven with transnational cyber fraud activities. The denial comes in the wake of allega­tions that Vij played a pivotal role in creating fictitious bank accounts under false identities to execute illegal financial transactions.

Special Judge Gaurav Rao, after assessing the case particulars, noted that approximately Rs 500 crore was allegedly funneled through these fake accounts over the course of a year. This staggering sum was purportedly linked to the defrauding of Lisa Roth, with proceeds further channeled into cryptocurrency purchases.

The court expressed concerns over Vij's potential to evade justice and influence witnesses, citing previous incidents where similar routes were used to enter India. Despite arguments of prolonged incarceration, the seriousness of the alleged offenses and ongoing investigations ensured that bail was not granted.

