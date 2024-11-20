Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case Involving Transnational Cyber Fraud

The Rouse Avenue court rejected Lakshay Vij's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to transnational cyber fraud. Vij, arrested in July 2024, was accused of creating fake bank accounts and facilitating illegal transactions. The court highlighted concerns of potential flight risk and interference with legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:04 IST
Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case Involving Transnational Cyber Fraud
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Rouse Avenue court has dismissed the bail plea of Lakshay Vij, accused in a major money laundering case interwoven with transnational cyber fraud activities. The denial comes in the wake of allega­tions that Vij played a pivotal role in creating fictitious bank accounts under false identities to execute illegal financial transactions.

Special Judge Gaurav Rao, after assessing the case particulars, noted that approximately Rs 500 crore was allegedly funneled through these fake accounts over the course of a year. This staggering sum was purportedly linked to the defrauding of Lisa Roth, with proceeds further channeled into cryptocurrency purchases.

The court expressed concerns over Vij's potential to evade justice and influence witnesses, citing previous incidents where similar routes were used to enter India. Despite arguments of prolonged incarceration, the seriousness of the alleged offenses and ongoing investigations ensured that bail was not granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024