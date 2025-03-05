Call for Dedicated Website: Rouse Avenue Court's Online Challenges

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice following a petition requesting the creation of a standalone website for Rouse Avenue Court.

The plea by lawyer Abhinav Garg underscores the operational hardships faced by the legal community due to the absence of an exclusive online portal.

Justice Sachin Datta has called for responses from the District Judge of Tis Hazari Courts, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the National Informatics Centre.

The petition stresses that unlike other courts within the Central District, Rouse Avenue Court remains unrepresented in the digital realm.

This omission causes confusion for advocates and litigants seeking crucial court information. The lack of a dedicated site is a significant barrier to accessing vital resources like case updates and e-filing details, especially for those less tech-savvy.

The plea argues the necessity of a dedicated website to streamline operations, enhance accessibility, and ensure judicial efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)