Assam's Iconic Renaming: Karimganj Becomes Sribhumi

The Assam Government announced the renaming of Karimganj district to Sribhumi, referencing the views of Rabindranath Tagore and addressing political opposition. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the historical significance and local demands, while criticism arose from opposition parties questioning the motives and historical significance of the name change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Government made waves on Thursday by officially renaming Karimganj district and town as Sribhumi. This move follows a decision taken at an Assam cabinet meeting on November 19 aimed at honoring the state's cultural heritage as described by Rabindranath Tagore over a century ago.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to announce the change, stating that the renaming fulfills a century-old desire of locals, as Tagore had labeled the area 'Sribhumi' or the land of Maa Lakshmi. However, this decision drew criticism from political opposition, with some leaders questioning the significance and necessity of the change.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that the district's historical name, Karimganj, had intrinsic meaning related to love and affection, and questioned the broader implications of altering historical names. He also voiced concerns over the focus on religious connotations by some, emphasizing the historical efforts to keep Karimganj within India during the partition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

