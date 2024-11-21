Left Menu

KPTCL Extends Deadline for Junior Station Attendant & Powerman Recruitment

KPTCL has extended the e-signing and fee payment deadlines for Junior Station Attendant and Powerman recruitment. The new deadlines are December 5, 2024, for e-signing and December 10, 2024, for fee payments, following requests from applicants unable to meet the initial deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:03 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@kptcl_official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced an extension for the deadlines concerning e-signing and fee payment for aspirants applying for the Junior Station Attendant and Powerman positions. According to a recent press release, applicants now have until December 5, 2024, to complete the e-signature process and until December 10, 2024, to fulfill the fee payment requirements.

The initial notification for recruitment by KPTCL and ESCOMs was disseminated on October 14. Originally, candidates were instructed to submit applications by November 20, with fee payments due by November 25. However, these dates have been extended owing to numerous requests from candidates encountering challenges in completing the e-signature phase in time.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director of KPTCL, stated that the extension is exclusively available for candidates who have completed the initial application steps. Applicants are advised to utilize this additional time to finalize their submissions and ensure prompt payment of fees, the release concluded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

