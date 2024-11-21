KPTCL Extends Deadline for Junior Station Attendant & Powerman Recruitment

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced an extension for the deadlines concerning e-signing and fee payment for aspirants applying for the Junior Station Attendant and Powerman positions. According to a recent press release, applicants now have until December 5, 2024, to complete the e-signature process and until December 10, 2024, to fulfill the fee payment requirements.

The initial notification for recruitment by KPTCL and ESCOMs was disseminated on October 14. Originally, candidates were instructed to submit applications by November 20, with fee payments due by November 25. However, these dates have been extended owing to numerous requests from candidates encountering challenges in completing the e-signature phase in time.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director of KPTCL, stated that the extension is exclusively available for candidates who have completed the initial application steps. Applicants are advised to utilize this additional time to finalize their submissions and ensure prompt payment of fees, the release concluded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)