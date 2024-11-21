EU Bond Market Shifts Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainties

European bond markets are witnessing significant fluctuations as geopolitical tensions mount and markets anticipate vital economic reports. German 10-year bond yields declined by 4 basis points to 2.303%, responding to recent U.S. jobless claims data, which hinted at changes in the economic landscape.

In France, Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces hurdles in passing the 2025 budget, which national lawmakers have been debating for over a month. If unresolved by mid-December, Barnier may invoke constitutional measures to bypass parliament, potentially inciting a no-confidence vote and political unrest.

Meanwhile, Italy appears to be on the path of economic recovery. Analysts predict a positive shift in Moody's rating outlook, reflecting improvements in Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio and adherence to EU fiscal rules, signaling cautious optimism for the country's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)