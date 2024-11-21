CBI Cracks Down on Assam Financial Scam: Key Arrests and Discoveries

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into a financial scam by conducting targeted searches at the residence of Tanay Deb in Silchar, Assam. This operation, part of an ongoing investigation, resulted in the seizure of crucial evidence, including devices and documents. The inquiry, initially launched at the behest of the Assam Government, follows allegations outlined in FIR No. 288/2024 filed at Paltan Bazar Police Station on August 21.

The central focus of this investigation is the alleged large-scale defrauding of investors orchestrated by D B Stock Consultancy. This firm, owned by Deepankar Barman and operated alongside Monalisa Das and several others, has been accused of running irregular deposit schemes targeting clients across India. On November 18, the CBI formally charged Monalisa Das, marking a significant advancement in the case.

Additionally, complications in the judicial proceedings unfolded as the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Guwahati denied bail to accused Sumi Bora on November 19. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to piece together the layers of this elaborate financial deceit.

