Madhya Pradesh's Sweet Tribute: 'Laddu Rath' Heads to Ayodhya for Shri Ram Vivah Utsav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav dispatched a 'Laddu Rath' from Ujjain, carrying 1,11,111 laddus to Ayodhya Dham for 'Shri Ram Vivah Utsav'. These offerings celebrate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya and will be distributed to devotees gathering for the historic festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:07 IST
Madhy Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav flagging off Laddu rath (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ceremonially flagged off the 'Laddu Rath', a vehicle carrying 1,11,111 laddus, from Ujjain's Mahamrityunjay gate bound for the 'Shri Ram Vivah Utsav' in Ayodhya on Thursday. These sweet offerings are set to be distributed among devotees attending the grand event.

Speaking to the press after the event, CM Yadav remarked, "As Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya Dham, there will be a splendid celebration on his wedding day, known as Vivah Panchami. Hence, we are sending these laddus to contribute to the festivities." In a social media post, he also highlighted Madhya Pradesh's unique connection to Lord Ram.

Historically, Lord Ram married Goddess Sita in Janakpurdham, deepening the ties between the ancient city in Nepal and Ayodhya. The city was illuminated with lights and vibrant decorations, enhancing the festive spirit as locals prepared for the occasion alongside the Pran Pratistha celebrations of the Ram Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

