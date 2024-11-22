Northvolt's Bankruptcy: Europe's Battery Champion in Crisis

Northvolt, a leading Swedish battery cell maker for electric vehicles, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., creating a significant setback for Europe's battery industry aims. The company has revealed it only has enough funds to operate for a week and requires $100 million in bankruptcy financing.

With about $30 million in cash and facing $5.8 billion in debts, Northvolt expressed its liquidity crisis in a Houston court filing. This development disrupts the vision of Northvolt as Europe's response to Chinese battery dominance, especially given its production challenges and the loss of key clients.

Northvolt is currently engaging strategic and financial investors, with Swedish truck maker Scania providing a $100 million loan for ongoing operations. As restructuring progresses, Northvolt's situation underscores the intense competition in the global battery market, where China maintains a substantial lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)