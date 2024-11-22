Left Menu

A clash ensued between two parties during a wedding ceremony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Despite initial concerns, the police report no firing incidents, and an investigation is ongoing. A case has been registered following a complaint. Meerut Police continues to monitor the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:34 IST
Wedding Woes: Clash Breaks Out in Meerut, No Firing Confirmed
Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ayush Vikram Singh (Photo Credit/ Meerut Police). Image Credit: ANI
A clash erupted between two groups at a wedding ceremony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, leading to a police case being registered based on a complaint filed, officials reported on Friday.

The altercation took place in the Lisari Gate police station area, where two parties attending the event found themselves embroiled in a dispute over an unspecified issue.

Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that no evidence of gunfire was found during the investigation, which continues as authorities maintain vigilance over the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

