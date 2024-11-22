Wedding Woes: Clash Breaks Out in Meerut, No Firing Confirmed

A clash erupted between two groups at a wedding ceremony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, leading to a police case being registered based on a complaint filed, officials reported on Friday.

The altercation took place in the Lisari Gate police station area, where two parties attending the event found themselves embroiled in a dispute over an unspecified issue.

Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that no evidence of gunfire was found during the investigation, which continues as authorities maintain vigilance over the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)