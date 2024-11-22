Eurozone's Economic Shock: Bond Yields and Euro Plummet

The eurozone's economic landscape experienced a significant jolt as business activity took a freefall, dragging German bond yields and the euro to their lowest in two years. Newly released PMI data indicated that the downturn in the euro area's dominant services sector and manufacturing has deepened.

Investors responded swiftly, bolstering expectations for further European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate reductions, with speculative movements in both bond and currency markets. The euro shed up to 1% against the dollar, amid a broader realignment in investor sentiment towards ECB's potential December rate cuts.

Market analysts are recalibrating their positions, pricing in lowered ECB deposit facility rates and highlighting the heightened focus on growth over inflation. As geopolitical tensions heighten risks and influence safe-haven bids, financial sectors observe the unfolding economic and political narratives with keen interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)