Abhivyakti: A Celebration of Artistic Expression at Open Palm Court Gallery

The 'Abhivyakti' art exhibition, inaugurated at the Open Palm Court Gallery in New Delhi, showcases the vibrant creativity of artists Aashima Mehrotra, Dhiraj Patil, and Pradip Ghadge. The event, open to the public until November 25, 2024, celebrates the rich tapestry of culture and art, drawing art enthusiasts and dignitaries.

Each artist brings a unique perspective to the exhibition. Aashima Mehrotra, a Railway Officer and avid traveler, uses watercolors, acrylics, and mixed media to explore themes from her journeys. Justice Rajendra Menon, the chief guest, praised the artists for conveying powerful emotions through their work during his inaugural speech.

Dhiraj Patil's acrylic paintings are infused with vibrant colors and youthful energy, symbolizing inner growth and self-realization, while Pradip Ghadge's portraits stand out for their detailed narratives. Visitors can explore themes of self-discovery and societal reflection, as the exhibition encourages appreciation of visual arts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)