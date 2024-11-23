Left Menu

AAP's Historic Win in Punjab By-Polls; Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Maharashtra

In a landmark victory, the Aam Aadmi Party won three historic seats in Punjab by-polls, while the Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide in Maharashtra. MP Raghav Chadha lauded AAP's success, attributing it to leadership and workers. The INDIA alliance celebrated victory in Jharkhand amidst mixed election results.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated a monumental win in the Punjab Assembly by-polls, securing three out of four seats. AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed enthusiasm over the results, highlighting that these victories mark the first time AAP has won in these constituencies. He credited the success to the effective governance of Bhagwant Mann's administration under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Despite a previous wave of support during the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, AAP was unable to capture these contested seats. However, with this electoral win, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, Ishank Kumar, and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon emerged victorious in Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Gidderbaha, respectively. The Congress party, however, managed a win in Barnala with candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, spearheaded by the BJP, clinched a significant victory, positioning its allies Shiv Sena and NCP for success under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition celebrated a substantial win, with the INDIA alliance returning to power, rejecting negative politics. This shift marks a historic moment for the state since its formation.

