Left Menu

Global Push for Plastic Treaty Faces Divisions at Busan Talks

Representatives from 175 countries are meeting in Busan, South Korea to negotiate a treaty aimed at reducing plastic pollution. Despite support for production caps from some key countries, divisions remain, particularly from petrochemical producers. Fiji underscores the treaty's urgency due to its impact on public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 04:02 IST
Global Push for Plastic Treaty Faces Divisions at Busan Talks

The important fifth round of international treaty talks on plastic pollution kicked off in Busan, South Korea this week, gathering delegates from 175 countries. Although unity seemed distant in previous discussions, a push remains towards capping the global plastic production.

While many nations, including the U.S., aligned with the High Ambition Coalition eagerly seek limits on production, significant opposition comes from major petrochemical-producing countries like China and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the Fiji delegation highlighted the pressing need for an agreement, citing detrimental environmental and health impacts from plastic pollution.

Despite these debates, the optimism of U.N. Environment Programme's Inger Andersen is apparent. Recently proposed mechanisms for financial support to developing countries, including potential global levies, continue to spark discussions on achieving a sustainable global approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024