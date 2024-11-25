Global Push for Plastic Treaty Faces Divisions at Busan Talks

The important fifth round of international treaty talks on plastic pollution kicked off in Busan, South Korea this week, gathering delegates from 175 countries. Although unity seemed distant in previous discussions, a push remains towards capping the global plastic production.

While many nations, including the U.S., aligned with the High Ambition Coalition eagerly seek limits on production, significant opposition comes from major petrochemical-producing countries like China and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the Fiji delegation highlighted the pressing need for an agreement, citing detrimental environmental and health impacts from plastic pollution.

Despite these debates, the optimism of U.N. Environment Programme's Inger Andersen is apparent. Recently proposed mechanisms for financial support to developing countries, including potential global levies, continue to spark discussions on achieving a sustainable global approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)