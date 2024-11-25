Tripura CM Advocates For Deeper Public Engagement Beyond Tradition
Tripura CM Manik Saha urges BJP workers to innovate beyond traditional methods, emphasizing strong public ties. Praising PM Modi's leadership and faith in youth power, he highlights the success of initiatives fostering patriotism and national progress highlighted in the Mann Ki Baat program.
- Country:
- India
In an address on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on BJP workers to transcend traditional activities and forge stronger connections with the populace. Highlighting the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted Modi's role in implementing initiatives that inspire nationalism across India.
Saha expressed skepticism about the emergence of a future leader akin to Prime Minister Modi, whom he credited as the catalyst behind the BJP's recent triumph in Maharashtra. Emphasizing the importance of youth, he urged party workers to go beyond conventional strategies and build meaningful relationships for societal benefit.
During a session at the Banakumari Bagala Mata Temple in West Tripura, where Saha listened to Modi's Mann Ki Baat, he stressed the necessity of knowledge and innovation for future progress. He praised the broadcast for showcasing grassroots initiatives nationwide and reiterated the people's trust in Modi, undeterred by opposition criticism. Saha emphasized PM Modi's continuous commendation of India's youth potential, noted even during international visits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Feuds on the Ballot: Maharashtra Elections Unveil Dynastic Drama
Constitutional Politics: Red Book Controversy Heats Up Maharashtra Elections
Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Visionary 'Sankalp Patra' for Maharashtra Elections
Kharge Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Maharashtra Elections
Owaisi Challenges BJP's 'Vote Jihad' Rhetoric Ahead of Maharashtra Elections