Tripura CM Advocates For Deeper Public Engagement Beyond Tradition

In an address on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on BJP workers to transcend traditional activities and forge stronger connections with the populace. Highlighting the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted Modi's role in implementing initiatives that inspire nationalism across India.

Saha expressed skepticism about the emergence of a future leader akin to Prime Minister Modi, whom he credited as the catalyst behind the BJP's recent triumph in Maharashtra. Emphasizing the importance of youth, he urged party workers to go beyond conventional strategies and build meaningful relationships for societal benefit.

During a session at the Banakumari Bagala Mata Temple in West Tripura, where Saha listened to Modi's Mann Ki Baat, he stressed the necessity of knowledge and innovation for future progress. He praised the broadcast for showcasing grassroots initiatives nationwide and reiterated the people's trust in Modi, undeterred by opposition criticism. Saha emphasized PM Modi's continuous commendation of India's youth potential, noted even during international visits.

