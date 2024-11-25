Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Amid Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Security Heightened

After a violent outbreak during a mosque survey in Sambhal district, security in the area, especially around the Shahi Jama Masjid, has been tightened to prevent further unrest. The escalation involved stone-pelting and led to fatalities and numerous injuries, prompting police to implement stringent security measures and commence a magisterial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:18 IST
Tensions Erupt Amid Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Security Heightened
Visuals from the area near Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of violence sparked by a stone-pelting incident during a mosque survey in Sambhal district, authorities have stepped up security measures around the Shahi Jama Masjid to avert further disturbances. Deployment includes enhanced communication tools, firearms, and barriers as security personnel maintain vigilance in the sensitive area.

The incident, which took place on Sunday morning, resulted in three fatalities and multiple injuries, including police and government officials. Authorities were compelled to use tear gas to disperse the escalating mob. The survey was conducted under heavy police protection but faced violent resistance from anti-social elements, leading to significant property damage and chaos.

The survey, mandated by a court order following claims the mosque was originally a temple, was completed despite the unrest. An inquiry into the incident has been launched to assess the trigger and the ensuing disorder. Officials are working to identify the perpetrators as increased patrols aim to stabilize the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

