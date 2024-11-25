Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Mata Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project Protest

Protests by pony and palanquin owners against the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project in Katra have intensified. Concerns over potential job losses are driving the opposition. Authorities are working to manage escalating tensions, as the Lt. Governor assures measures to address any grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:10 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, pony and palanquin owners have become increasingly vocal in their protest against the proposed Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project. The protest, which began on November 22, has now escalated, with demonstrators pelting stones to show their discontent.

The Rs 250-crore ropeway project, planned between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the pilgrimage route, faces opposition from locals who fear job losses. Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh confirmed that while authorities have managed the protests, the situation recently took a violent turn.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the site of another significant project, the Jammu Tawi Riverfront, to review its progress. He noted the ropeway will aid J&K's tourism and assured that any losses incurred due to the protests will be addressed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

