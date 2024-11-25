Tensions Rise Over Mata Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project Protest

In Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, pony and palanquin owners have become increasingly vocal in their protest against the proposed Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project. The protest, which began on November 22, has now escalated, with demonstrators pelting stones to show their discontent.

The Rs 250-crore ropeway project, planned between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the pilgrimage route, faces opposition from locals who fear job losses. Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh confirmed that while authorities have managed the protests, the situation recently took a violent turn.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the site of another significant project, the Jammu Tawi Riverfront, to review its progress. He noted the ropeway will aid J&K's tourism and assured that any losses incurred due to the protests will be addressed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)