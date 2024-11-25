ED Cracks Down on Z Estates: Unaccounted Cash and Suspected FEMA Violations Uncovered

In a noteworthy move against financial irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bhubaneswar has launched extensive search operations at nine locations across Odisha, Delhi, and Gurugram. This operation was aimed at M/s Z Estates Private Limited (ZEPL) under suspicion of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED revealed that during the searches, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs1.39 crore was seized, alongside incriminating documents. These searches extended across both residential and office premises linked to the directors and key personnel of M/s ZEPL and its affiliate, M/s Z Harshpriya.

The investigation zeroes in on alleged FEMA violations involving questionable receipt of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by ZEPL. Authorities suspect these funds, channeled through foreign entities, involved round-tripping tactics, hawala mechanisms, and the issuance of equity and premium shares, thereby flagging potential financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)