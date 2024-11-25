PAN 2.0: Revolutionizing Digital Business Identification in India

The government announced a significant initiative to enhance digital business identifications through the Rs 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 Project. This project is aimed at transforming the permanent account number (PAN) into a 'common business identifier' for all government agency digital systems, enhancing efficiency and service delivery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), which approved this ambitious project under the Income Tax Department. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the project's importance in improving access to taxpayer services.

PAN 2.0 is set to revolutionize taxpayer registration services through technology-driven enhancements, ensuring data consistency, cost optimization, and infrastructure security. With 78 crore PANs issued to date, this upgrade promises an enhanced experience for taxpayers nationwide.

