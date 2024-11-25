Court Calls Out Enforcement Directorate for False Submissions: Notice Issued
The Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate's Special Director following allegations of false submissions by the agency's counsel. The court expects remedial actions after a Supreme Court quashed the related case. A special sensitization program is planned for ED personnel to address the issue.
The Rouse Avenue court has issued a notice to the Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), spotlighting issues concerning allegedly false submissions made by their counsel. The court's decision on Monday calls for remedial actions as the agency faces scrutiny over the handling of a case quashed by the Supreme Court.
The court directed the Special Public Prosecutor to explain why the counsel failed to inform about the earlier conceded application with the Directorate of Enforcement (DoE) from a previous hearing. The case revolves around a request to return articles seized during an investigation that has since been nullified.
A Special Sensitization Program is proposed for ED officials, addressing the false submissions and conduct in court. The case continues with Deputy Director Nishi Chaudhary stepping in amid prior engagements of the Special Director, leaving broader inquiries about ED's adherence to required legal procedures.
