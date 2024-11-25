EU Car Emission Fines: Flexibility Urged Amidst Industry Challenges

In a significant policy stance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for a suspension of fines within the European Union for car manufacturers failing to comply with carbon emission limits. He emphasized that financial resources should instead be used by automotive firms for industry modernization efforts.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck echoed this sentiment, suggesting that fines could be postponed if automakers surpass their emission targets in subsequent years, specifically 2026 and 2027. He highlighted the importance of balancing the need for climate progress with providing companies the flexibility to adapt without heavy financial penalties.

Amidst a downturn in electric vehicle sales making emission targets challenging, the head of Germany's carmakers lobby, Hildegard Mueller, pointed out that economic difficulties and weak consumer demand are key obstacles. The German environment ministry supports adjusting fine timings to ensure industry planning security while still adhering to EU climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)