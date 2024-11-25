Left Menu

EU Car Emission Fines: Flexibility Urged Amidst Industry Challenges

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has advocated for upholding carbon emission limits without penalizing car companies, allowing them to modernize using their funds. With challenges like weaker electric vehicle demand, Germany proposes a pragmatic approach to fines, supporting industry flexibility while meeting climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:05 IST
EU Car Emission Fines: Flexibility Urged Amidst Industry Challenges

In a significant policy stance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for a suspension of fines within the European Union for car manufacturers failing to comply with carbon emission limits. He emphasized that financial resources should instead be used by automotive firms for industry modernization efforts.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck echoed this sentiment, suggesting that fines could be postponed if automakers surpass their emission targets in subsequent years, specifically 2026 and 2027. He highlighted the importance of balancing the need for climate progress with providing companies the flexibility to adapt without heavy financial penalties.

Amidst a downturn in electric vehicle sales making emission targets challenging, the head of Germany's carmakers lobby, Hildegard Mueller, pointed out that economic difficulties and weak consumer demand are key obstacles. The German environment ministry supports adjusting fine timings to ensure industry planning security while still adhering to EU climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024