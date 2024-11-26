Race to the Future: GM/Cadillac Joins Formula One
Formula One and General Motors have reached an agreement for GM's entry as the 11th team in 2026. This partnership comes after extensive discussions with Liberty Media and involves GM/Cadillac branding and future engine supply. The move highlights F1's growth in the U.S. market.
Formula One is on the verge of expanding its grid, as the sport has reached an agreement with General Motors to integrate GM/Cadillac as its 11th team by 2026. This announcement, made on Monday, marks a significant development in the sport's expansion within the U.S. market.
Discussions between Liberty Media-owned F1 and GM have been ongoing, with the two parties assessing the commercial and operational viability of the partnership since January. This collaboration implies that GM is set to become an engine supplier for Formula One down the line.
Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei voiced enthusiasm about the potential deal, highlighting GM/Cadillac's role in enhancing the sport's growth potential in the U.S. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also expressed support, emphasizing GM's stature as a global brand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sand, cattle, forest, land mafia active in Jharkhand under JMM-led regime, alleges Adityanath in Palamu rally.
BJP's Bold Claim: Ensuring Security Amidst Rising Mafias in Jharkhand
A Journey Home: The Final Resting of Sofia's Remains
Greg Maffei Steps Down as Liberty Media CEO, Paving New Paths for F1
Massive European Operation Uncovers VAT Fraud Linked to Mafia