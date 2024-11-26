Race to the Future: GM/Cadillac Joins Formula One

Formula One is on the verge of expanding its grid, as the sport has reached an agreement with General Motors to integrate GM/Cadillac as its 11th team by 2026. This announcement, made on Monday, marks a significant development in the sport's expansion within the U.S. market.

Discussions between Liberty Media-owned F1 and GM have been ongoing, with the two parties assessing the commercial and operational viability of the partnership since January. This collaboration implies that GM is set to become an engine supplier for Formula One down the line.

Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei voiced enthusiasm about the potential deal, highlighting GM/Cadillac's role in enhancing the sport's growth potential in the U.S. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also expressed support, emphasizing GM's stature as a global brand.

