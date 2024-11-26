Left Menu

Race to the Future: GM/Cadillac Joins Formula One

Formula One and General Motors have reached an agreement for GM's entry as the 11th team in 2026. This partnership comes after extensive discussions with Liberty Media and involves GM/Cadillac branding and future engine supply. The move highlights F1's growth in the U.S. market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:49 IST
Race to the Future: GM/Cadillac Joins Formula One
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One is on the verge of expanding its grid, as the sport has reached an agreement with General Motors to integrate GM/Cadillac as its 11th team by 2026. This announcement, made on Monday, marks a significant development in the sport's expansion within the U.S. market.

Discussions between Liberty Media-owned F1 and GM have been ongoing, with the two parties assessing the commercial and operational viability of the partnership since January. This collaboration implies that GM is set to become an engine supplier for Formula One down the line.

Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei voiced enthusiasm about the potential deal, highlighting GM/Cadillac's role in enhancing the sport's growth potential in the U.S. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also expressed support, emphasizing GM's stature as a global brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024