Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Judiciary's Role Amid Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, responded to Rahul Gandhi's comments on the judiciary's role by emphasizing that the judiciary's job is to scrutinize laws, not to act as the opposition in legislative processes. The ex-CJI advocated for political separation, highlighting the distinct spaces for judiciary and political opposition in democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:13 IST
Former CJI DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pointed response to recent comments by Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud clarified that the judiciary's role is to scrutinize laws, not to serve as a substitute for political opposition. This clarification comes amidst Gandhi's assertions that the Opposition is compelled to take on roles traditionally held by the judiciary and other institutions.

Chandrachud, speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, underscored the importance of maintaining clear boundaries between various democratic institutions. He stated, "People should not presume that the judiciary should be performing the role of the opposition in Parliament or State legislatures." He emphasized that while the judiciary is entrusted to scrutinize executive actions for constitutional adherence, it should not be perceived as a political entity.

Addressing the social dynamics within official duties, the ex-CJI downplayed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence, which drew criticism from Congress and the TMC. He described such interactions as part of 'elementary social courtesy' and emphasized the judiciary's independence despite these customary exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

