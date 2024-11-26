Left Menu

Power Crisis: Russian Strike Plunges Ternopil into Darkness

A recent Russian strike has obliterated critical infrastructure in Ukraine's western Ternopil region, leaving 70% of it without power. Governor Vyacheslav Nehoda announced the extensive damage will significantly affect energy supply in Ternopil and its surroundings for an extended timeframe, challenging recovery efforts.

  • Ukraine

A Russian overnight strike has plunged Ukraine's western Ternopil region into darkness, cutting power to 70% of the area, according to the region's governor.

Governor Vyacheslav Nehoda explained on national television that the damage is 'substantial,' warning that the energy supply disruption will have long-lasting effects.

This development poses significant challenges to recovery efforts and highlights the ongoing strain on Ukraine's infrastructure.

