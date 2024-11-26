Left Menu

TotalEnergies' Investment Halt: No Impact on Adani's Operations

French energy giant TotalEnergies has paused new investments in Gautam Adani's conglomerate amidst ongoing U.S. corruption investigations. Adani Green Energy Ltd. clarified that this pause will not affect its operations, as no new funding was under discussion. The Adani group denies all allegations as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:22 IST
TotalEnergies' Investment Halt: No Impact on Adani's Operations
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

French energy giant TotalEnergies has paused new investments in Gautam Adani's conglomerate due to an ongoing U.S. investigation into alleged corruption charges against Adani and two executives.

Adani Green Energy Ltd stated that this decision would not impact its operations since no fresh funding talks were underway with TotalEnergies.

The Adani group has dismissed these allegations as baseless and plans to pursue all possible legal remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024