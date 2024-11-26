TotalEnergies' Investment Halt: No Impact on Adani's Operations

French energy giant TotalEnergies has paused new investments in Gautam Adani's conglomerate due to an ongoing U.S. investigation into alleged corruption charges against Adani and two executives.

Adani Green Energy Ltd stated that this decision would not impact its operations since no fresh funding talks were underway with TotalEnergies.

The Adani group has dismissed these allegations as baseless and plans to pursue all possible legal remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)