TotalEnergies' Investment Halt: No Impact on Adani's Operations
French energy giant TotalEnergies has paused new investments in Gautam Adani's conglomerate amidst ongoing U.S. corruption investigations. Adani Green Energy Ltd. clarified that this pause will not affect its operations, as no new funding was under discussion. The Adani group denies all allegations as baseless.
New Delhi
- India
French energy giant TotalEnergies has paused new investments in Gautam Adani's conglomerate due to an ongoing U.S. investigation into alleged corruption charges against Adani and two executives.
Adani Green Energy Ltd stated that this decision would not impact its operations since no fresh funding talks were underway with TotalEnergies.
The Adani group has dismissed these allegations as baseless and plans to pursue all possible legal remedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
