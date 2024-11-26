Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Return of Paper Ballot System

The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL by evangelist KA Paul calling for the reintroduction of physical paper ballot voting in India. The court pointed out inconsistencies in allegations against EVMs, noting that accusations of tampering typically arise only after losing an election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:43 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by evangelist KA Paul, which sought the revival of the physical paper ballot system for elections. Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale rejected the plea on Tuesday, citing a lack of coherent justification for reverting from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) back to paper ballots.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's argument referenced allegations by politicians Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding EVM tampering. However, the bench responded that these claims only surface post-election losses, questioning their validity. 'When they win, they do not mention tampering,' the bench noted, highlighting a recurring pattern.

Paul argued that EVMs pose a threat to democracy, citing concerns allegedly shared by public figures like Elon Musk. Additionally, he proposed punishing election malpractice by disqualifying candidates who offer monetary or material inducements. Despite these arguments, the court stood firm on its decision to support the continued use of EVMs, reflecting global electoral practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

