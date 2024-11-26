Carrefour's Apology Over South American Meat Remarks Sparks Beef Supply Disruptions

Carrefour faced backlash this week following critical comments made by CEO Alexandre Bompard regarding South American meat, which upset the Brazilian meat industry. The remarks led to suppliers halting beef deliveries to Carrefour's Brazilian subsidiary, Atacadao, causing shortages.

Bompard criticized a trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, expressing concerns over unmet meat standards in France. His comments, made publicly and directed at France's farm leaders, were labeled as 'protectionist' by Brazilian agribusiness groups.

In response, Carrefour sought to clarify its position, emphasizing continued partnership with Brazilian agriculture. The retailer assured it sources meat locally for both its French and Brazilian markets, aiming for beef supply normalization soon without affecting sales significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)