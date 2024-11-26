Left Menu

Carrefour's Apology Over South American Meat Remarks Sparks Beef Supply Disruptions

Carrefour apologized after CEO Alexandre Bompard's comments on South American meat angered Brazilian industry, prompting beef delivery disruptions to its Brazil subsidiary. Bompard's remarks about potential trade impacts were criticized as protectionist, leading to supply issues and a diplomatic apology to Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:42 IST
Carrefour faced backlash this week following critical comments made by CEO Alexandre Bompard regarding South American meat, which upset the Brazilian meat industry. The remarks led to suppliers halting beef deliveries to Carrefour's Brazilian subsidiary, Atacadao, causing shortages.

Bompard criticized a trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, expressing concerns over unmet meat standards in France. His comments, made publicly and directed at France's farm leaders, were labeled as 'protectionist' by Brazilian agribusiness groups.

In response, Carrefour sought to clarify its position, emphasizing continued partnership with Brazilian agriculture. The retailer assured it sources meat locally for both its French and Brazilian markets, aiming for beef supply normalization soon without affecting sales significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

