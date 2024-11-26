Global Political and Economic Events Unfolding Across Continents

In a week filled with high-profile political and economic activities, global leaders are undertaking significant diplomatic initiatives across continents. The diary lists important events as heads of state and foreign ministers engage in critical discussions.

From the United Nations global forum in Portugal to the G7 summit in Italy, key diplomatic events will shape international relations. Highlights include the NATO Secretary General's visit to Athens and talks between Polish and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Warsaw.

With foreign ministers convening from multiple countries, including Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan in Rome, the week promises to address pressing global issues. In Berlin, German and Kyrgyz leaders discuss economic collaborations, while NATO meetings and elections mark the political landscape elsewhere.

