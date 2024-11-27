Left Menu

Telangana Drug Bust: Antibiotics Worth Rs 1.33 Crores Seized

The Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has seized a massive stock of antibiotics valued at Rs 1.33 Crores from a pharmaceutical company in Biotech Park, Karakapatla. The company was caught exporting drugs made by other manufacturers to Russia under false pretenses, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Drugs Control Administration in Telangana conducted a significant operation on Wednesday, seizing antibiotics valued at Rs 1.33 Crores from a facility accused of falsely exporting products to Russia. The company, based in Biotech Park, Siddipet District, packaged drugs by other manufacturers under its own brand.

Credible information prompted a raid on November 26th, leading officials to uncover antibiotics in the facility's Finished Goods Warehouse, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. A batch labeled as Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd., India, was actually produced by another company in Cherlapally, Telangana.

The seized batch was falsely exported to Russia. Additionally, stocks of other antibiotics, manufactured elsewhere, were also sent to Russia disguised under the company's label. The raid team included Assistant Director P. Ramu and Drugs Inspectors, who have initiated further investigations and analysis of samples, promising legal action against the offenders.

