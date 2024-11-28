Left Menu

Global Markets Experience Mixed Movements Amid Economic Indicators

Global markets showed varied performance following key economic changes and holiday trading conditions. European shares rose while Asian stocks fell. U.S. economic data showed increased consumer spending and inflation, influencing interest rates. Currency fluctuations included a weaker euro and yen. Commodities saw oil price dips and minor gold increases.

European shares edged higher alongside gains in the dollar on Thursday, recovering from previous declines. Meanwhile, Asian stocks saw a drop, influenced by lighter trading ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Stoxx 600 index rose in early European trading, reflecting a bounce back after earlier losses.

MSCI's Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, decreased as Japan's Nikkei showed gains. U.S. markets were shut for the holiday, but futures indicated an upward trend. This follows a dip in the S&P 500 earlier, amid rising consumer spending and inflation in October, suggesting reduced room for interest rate reductions in the coming year.

In currency movements, the U.S. dollar index rose, recovering from yesterday's slump. The yen weakened after a central bank rate cut, while the euro also slid. Commodities markets saw oil prices dip with easing supply fears in the Middle East, while gold prices experienced slight gains after recent declines.

