Left Menu

Adani Group Stocks Surge Amidst Legal Challenges, Market Volatility

Five of the 11 Adani Group companies witnessed a notable rise in their stock prices despite legal and market challenges. Adani Total Gas led the surge with nearly a 16% increase. Meanwhile, the US DOJ filed charges against three Adani Green Energy executives, but none under the FCPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST
Adani Group Stocks Surge Amidst Legal Challenges, Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a volatile market environment, shares of the Adani Group displayed resilience, with five out of 11 listed firms closing with significant gains on Thursday. Adani Total Gas led the charge, soaring nearly 16%, while Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy both appreciated by 10%.

Contrastingly, the BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted by 1,190.34 points, or 1.48%, indicating a broader market downturn. The gains for Adani Group come at a time when the US Department of Justice has indicted three executives from Adani Green Energy on securities fraud conspiracy charges, albeit excluding bribery allegations.

The Adani Group's legal woes did not deter Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) from maintaining confidence in the conglomerate's sustainable energy initiatives. IHC expressed continued support and emphasized its unchanged investment outlook despite the ongoing legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024