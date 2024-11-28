India Dives Deep: Offshore Mineral Auctions Set to Transform Industry

In a significant move towards bolstering its mineral wealth, India on Thursday initiated the first auction of offshore mineral blocks. Thirteen mines, comprising three lime mud, three construction sand, and seven polymetallic nodules and crusts, were offered in this groundbreaking sale.

The auction not only marks India's venture into undersea mineral exploration but is also set to play a vital role in the nation's infrastructure development and green energy shift. Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the importance of this exploration, anticipating an eightfold increase in lithium demand as part of the forthcoming Critical Minerals Mission.

The government is seeking partners for this venture, aiming to reduce dependence on imports and diversify its mineral sources. With amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral Act facilitating these auctions, it aligns India with global trends in high-demand mineral exploration, positioning the country as a potential leader in the field.

