Left Menu

India Dives Deep: Offshore Mineral Auctions Set to Transform Industry

India has initiated its first auction of offshore mineral blocks, offering 13 undersea mine areas, including crucial resources like lime mud and polymetallic nodules. This effort supports the nation's green energy transition and aims to strengthen its mineral wealth. Key government officials highlight future demand and collaboration opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:58 IST
India Dives Deep: Offshore Mineral Auctions Set to Transform Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards bolstering its mineral wealth, India on Thursday initiated the first auction of offshore mineral blocks. Thirteen mines, comprising three lime mud, three construction sand, and seven polymetallic nodules and crusts, were offered in this groundbreaking sale.

The auction not only marks India's venture into undersea mineral exploration but is also set to play a vital role in the nation's infrastructure development and green energy shift. Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the importance of this exploration, anticipating an eightfold increase in lithium demand as part of the forthcoming Critical Minerals Mission.

The government is seeking partners for this venture, aiming to reduce dependence on imports and diversify its mineral sources. With amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral Act facilitating these auctions, it aligns India with global trends in high-demand mineral exploration, positioning the country as a potential leader in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024