New Safety Standards Introduced for NZ Ports with Approved Code of Practice

The ACOP addresses long-standing inconsistencies in safety practices across the country’s commercial ports, providing clear and consistent safety standards for workers and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Today marks a milestone for New Zealand’s port and maritime sector as the Approved Code of Practice for Loading and Unloading Cargo at Ports and on Ships (ACOP) officially comes into effect. The launch was celebrated by Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Hon Brooke van Velden and Associate Minister of Transport Matt Doocey, signaling a significant step towards enhancing workplace safety across the industry.

A Unified Approach to Port Safety

“For the first time, all commercial ports in New Zealand have a unified and approved code of practice to follow,” said Mr. Doocey.

The ACOP was a key recommendation from the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group, formed to tackle safety challenges within the sector. It was developed through collaboration among industry experts, workers, businesses, and government agencies.

Clear Standards for Safer Workplaces

The ACOP outlines practical guidelines for loading and unloading cargo safely, ensuring that workers are equipped with the right tools, environments, and procedures to reduce harm and fatalities.

Minister van Velden emphasized the balance the ACOP strikes between effective safety measures and avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy.

“We want people to come home healthy and safe from their work on ports every day, without imposing regulations that don’t genuinely improve workplace safety,” she said.

Sector-Wide Benefits

The ACOP offers multiple benefits to businesses and workers alike:

Consistency and Clarity: Provides clear standards for risk management and safety procedures.

Cost Efficiency: Reduces time and resources spent interpreting compliance requirements.

Regulatory Transparency: Clarifies what Maritime NZ inspectors will evaluate during port visits.

“This is a significant step for the sector, as it reduces uncertainty, promotes transparency, and ultimately saves lives,” Mr. Doocey said.

Government and Industry Collaboration

The code’s development involved a comprehensive process, including planning sessions, workshops, stakeholder submissions, and reviews. Both ministers commended the sector for its collaborative effort.

“This is a solution born from the expertise and experience of those who work in the industry daily,” said Ms. van Velden.

Looking Ahead

The ACOP is expected to drive lasting improvements in workplace safety across New Zealand’s ports. The Government hopes this initiative will serve as a blueprint for similar safety improvements in other high-risk industries.

“Safe, well-run ports are essential for our country’s imports, exports, and the wellbeing of those who make this vital work possible,” Mr. Doocey added.

The launch of the ACOP underscores New Zealand’s commitment to fostering safer workplaces and supporting the people who power the nation’s economy.

 

