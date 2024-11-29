Left Menu

The Global Impact of ICJ Hearings on Climate Change Litigation

The United Nations' top court is set to hold hearings on countries' legal obligations to combat climate change. While non-binding, the ICJ's opinions hold significant weight and could influence worldwide climate litigation. Developing nations criticized a COP29 summit's agreement as insufficient. The ICJ's decision could provide fresh avenues for climate justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Next week, the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) embarks on pivotal hearings to address the legal obligations of nations in tackling climate change. The court's advisory opinions, non-binding in nature, are widely regarded as legally and politically influential, with potential to reshape climate litigation globally.

These proceedings follow sharp criticism from developing countries regarding a COP29 agreement deemed inadequate in providing $300 billion annually by 2035 for climate finance. Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's envoy, emphasized the need to phase out fossil fuels and increase financial support for nations most impacted by climate change.

As Vanuatu leads the charge among 98 countries and organizations presenting to the court, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters, the United States and China, will also present arguments. The ICJ's ultimate decision, expected in 2025, could redefine climate justice efforts, particularly after a perceived lack of ambition at COP29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

