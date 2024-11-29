The Global Impact of ICJ Hearings on Climate Change Litigation

Next week, the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) embarks on pivotal hearings to address the legal obligations of nations in tackling climate change. The court's advisory opinions, non-binding in nature, are widely regarded as legally and politically influential, with potential to reshape climate litigation globally.

These proceedings follow sharp criticism from developing countries regarding a COP29 agreement deemed inadequate in providing $300 billion annually by 2035 for climate finance. Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's envoy, emphasized the need to phase out fossil fuels and increase financial support for nations most impacted by climate change.

As Vanuatu leads the charge among 98 countries and organizations presenting to the court, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters, the United States and China, will also present arguments. The ICJ's ultimate decision, expected in 2025, could redefine climate justice efforts, particularly after a perceived lack of ambition at COP29.

