Ghana's Decisive Elections: A Pivotal Moment for Economic Revival

Ghanaians are set to vote on December 7 in a tightly watched election, as key candidates vie to replace President Nana Akufo-Addo. Former president John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia lead the race in a country grappling with economic recovery post-debt default.

Mahama pledges to revise IMF deal terms, propose a debt-to-GDP ceiling, despite critiques of his previous tenure marked by high inflation and infrastructure investments. Bawumia champions economic modernization through digitization, fiscal discipline, and private sector involvement.

Ghana faces a slew of economic challenges, including a cost-of-living crisis, unemployment, and infrastructure needs. The election's outcome could redefine policies on debt management, social spending, and the management of its vital oil and cocoa sectors.

