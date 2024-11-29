Left Menu

Eastern Coalfields Boosts Revenue with Coal Price Hike in Rajmahal

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, has increased the price of coal in Rajmahal, Jharkhand, from Rs 450 to Rs 700 per tonne. This price hike, effective from November 30, is expected to generate an additional Rs 300 crore in annual revenue. It addresses increased logistics costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary under Coal India, has announced a significant hike in coal prices within the Rajmahal region of Jharkhand, adjusting the cost from Rs 450 to Rs 700 per tonne.

This move, effective November 30, aims to address rising logistics expenses, enabling sustainable operations while generating an anticipated Rs 300 crore in additional annual revenue.

The price revision has been consented to by NTPC, as conveyed by ECL Director Technical Niladri Roy, marking the first increase in seven years amidst broader pricing pressures faced by Coal India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

