Cyclone Fengal Poised for Tamil Nadu Landfall Amidst Heavy Rainfall Alert

Cyclone Fengal is forecasted to hit Tamil Nadu's coastline Saturday evening, prompting red alerts due to anticipated extreme rainfall. Coastal districts prepare for heavy winds and flooding, with authorities urging caution. The cyclone, impacting several southern Indian states, inches closer with increasing intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:16 IST
Director of Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, Dr S Balachandran (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone Fengal approaches Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicts significant impact on coastal areas. Director Dr. S Balachandran highlighted the crossing zone between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, noting considerable wind and rainfall impact anticipated in these regions.

The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre in Andhra Pradesh issued warnings of 'extremely heavy rainfall' for Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts. The cyclone's northwest trajectory is expected to intensify, heading towards North Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry coast in the coming hours.

A red alert is in effect for Tamil Nadu and other southern states. Cyclone Fengal was 300-350 km off Tamil Nadu's coast as of Saturday evening. Preparations for potential heavy rainfall and wind speeds up to 90 kmph are underway, with advisories for fishermen to stay ashore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

