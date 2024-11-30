Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Explanation for Suppression of Facts in Remission Plea

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to a woman petitioner for suppressing facts in her remission plea. Detected by ASG Thakare, the petitioner failed to inform the apex court about similar proceedings in Delhi HC. The court demands an explanation and directs legal assistance for the petitioner.

Supreme Court Demands Explanation for Suppression of Facts in Remission Plea
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval over the suppression of facts by a woman petitioner seeking remission, demanding she explain her conduct. Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih highlighted the petitioner's failure to inform the court about a Delhi High Court order regarding her plea.

According to Additional Solicitor General Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare, the petitioner had approached the Delhi High Court for the same relief but concealed this information from the Supreme Court. Thakare presented the Delhi HC's orders on the woman's case to the top court, revealing the omission.

The Supreme Court noted that the Delhi HC order dated 16th October, 2024, was not disclosed when it extended the petitioner's surrender date on 21st October. Acknowledging that the order could have impacted its decision, the apex court suggests stringent action, issuing a notice to the petitioner to clarify her actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

