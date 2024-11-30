Priyanka Gandhi Thanks Wayanad for Landmark Election Victory

Congress General Secretary and newly elected Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed profound gratitude to her constituents for their support in the elections. She pledged unwavering commitment to addressing local issues, amplifying their voices in parliament, and upholding their trust and aspirations.

During her victory speech, she acknowledged the foundational work laid by her brother Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad over the past five years, attributing her election success to the faith people showed in her family. She emphasized her role not only as an elected leader but as a learner eager to understand and resolve the community's problems.

Priyanka marked her election victory by taking the parliamentary oath in a Kerala Kasavu saree, resonating with local cultural sentiments. Winning the elections with a significant margin, she secured her place in the Lok Sabha as Wayanad's representative, promising an open-door policy to remain accessible to her constituents.

