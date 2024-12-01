Left Menu

China's Property Market Sees Incremental Growth Amid Policy Interventions

A recent private survey indicates that new home prices in China have increased in November. This rise comes amid governmental efforts to support the struggling property market, suggesting a gradual improvement. However, experts warn that the market's recovery remains uncertain in the long term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:41 IST
China's Property Market Sees Incremental Growth Amid Policy Interventions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New data reveals that the prices of new homes in China rose at a faster pace in November, suggesting potential stabilization in the country's beleaguered property market. According to the China Index Academy, a property research firm, the average price across 100 cities increased by 0.36% in November, up from 0.29% the previous month, with an annual growth of 2.40%.

While official home price data is anticipated from China's statistics bureau on December 16, the property market's longstanding downturn continues to weigh heavily on the nation's economic growth, having constituted about a quarter of economic activity at its peak in 2021. Recent actions by Chinese policymakers aim to revive market confidence, improve affordability, and ease home purchasing restrictions through measures like tax breaks and reduced down payments.

Despite these policy interventions, experts like Ying Wang from Fitch Ratings express caution. Wang points out that although there's marginal improvement in the real estate landscape since September's policy rollout, consistent market sustainability is questionable. Home prices may continue their decline until significant strides are made in corporate earnings, employment, and income outlooks, as Fitch maintains a negative credit perspective on China's real estate market through 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024