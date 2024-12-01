Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Hits Tamil Nadu: A Year's Rainfall in Just 36 Hours

Cyclone Fengal has unleashed a year's worth of rainfall in 36 hours in Tamil Nadu, leading to significant flooding and disruption. Authorities have set up relief camps and are focused on restoring normalcy, with rescue operations ongoing in heavily affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:23 IST
Cyclone Fengal Hits Tamil Nadu: A Year's Rainfall in Just 36 Hours
Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Rajesh Lakhani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Fengal delivered relentless rainfall equivalent to a year's total in just 36 hours across parts of Tamil Nadu, according to Rajesh Lakhani, the state's Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management. Areas received approximately 56 centimeters of rain, leading to widespread waterlogging and disruption.

"With the cyclone's passage, our focus is on damage restoration," Lakhani told ANI. Notably, Viluppuram has 49 relief camps as authorities attempt to return life to normalcy post-cyclone, which left substantial numbers of fallen trees and disrupted traffic and power supplies. Early evacuations helped, and efforts continue statewide to restore order.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local teams, is actively engaged in rescue operations. Heavy rainfall persists post-cyclone, complicating efforts in districts like Cuddalore. The IMD reported Fengal made landfall between Puducherry and North Tamil Nadu Saturday night, with high winds causing chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024