Left Menu

Swift Response: NDRF Mobilizes for Chamoli Avalanche Rescue

The NDRF has dispatched four teams to rescue 41 BRO labourers trapped by an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. An additional four teams are on standby, with the Union home minister ensuring a swift response. Sixteen of the initially buried 57 labourers have been rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:35 IST
Swift Response: NDRF Mobilizes for Chamoli Avalanche Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has swiftly mobilized four rescue teams to Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, where an avalanche has trapped 41 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers.

According to NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, four additional teams are on standby, following instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a prompt action.

Initially, 57 labourers were submerged under the snowslide; however, 16 have already been rescued from the high-altitude Mana village near the India-Tibet border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025