Swift Response: NDRF Mobilizes for Chamoli Avalanche Rescue

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has swiftly mobilized four rescue teams to Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, where an avalanche has trapped 41 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers.

According to NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, four additional teams are on standby, following instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a prompt action.

Initially, 57 labourers were submerged under the snowslide; however, 16 have already been rescued from the high-altitude Mana village near the India-Tibet border.

(With inputs from agencies.)