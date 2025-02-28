Swift Response: NDRF Mobilizes for Chamoli Avalanche Rescue
The NDRF has dispatched four teams to rescue 41 BRO labourers trapped by an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. An additional four teams are on standby, with the Union home minister ensuring a swift response. Sixteen of the initially buried 57 labourers have been rescued.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has swiftly mobilized four rescue teams to Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, where an avalanche has trapped 41 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers.
According to NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, four additional teams are on standby, following instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a prompt action.
Initially, 57 labourers were submerged under the snowslide; however, 16 have already been rescued from the high-altitude Mana village near the India-Tibet border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDRF
- avalanche
- Chamoli
- labourers
- rescue
- India-Tibet
- Union Home Minister
- Mana village
- snowslide
- BRO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Rescue: Missing Teen Found Married After Alleged Abduction
Faster, smarter rescues: AI-driven solutions for disaster recovery
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Rescue Operations Underway
AI-powered soft robots are revolutionizing disaster rescue operations
Priyank Panchal's Unbeaten Century Rescues Gujarat in Ranji Semifinal