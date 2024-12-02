Uttar Pradesh Goes Green: E-Vehicles to Power Mahakumbh Mela 2025

In a bid to streamline transportation for the expected influx of 45 crore devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is introducing an online booking system for e-rickshaws and e-autos. This service, inspired by modern taxi models like Ola and Uber, will start accepting bookings from December 15, as per the Chief Minister's office announcement.

The initiative is part of the Green Mahakumbh campaign aimed at curbing pollution and promoting sustainability. It is backed by private transport services and is intended to provide budget-friendly, eco-friendly transit options for event attendees. Special 'Pink Taxis' exclusively operated by women drivers will ensure safety for female passengers, the statement added.

Comfy E Mobility, the startup leading this project, will deploy 300 e-rickshaws in Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area. Each vehicle will feature GPS tracking and fully enclosed designs for security, with fares calculated per-kilometer to prevent overcharging. The service includes a call center for lodging complaints, reinforcing a commitment to customer service and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)