Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Goes Green: E-Vehicles to Power Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Uttar Pradesh unveils an online booking system for e-rickshaws and e-autos to facilitate eco-friendly transportation during Mahakumbh Mela 2025. This initiative aligns with the state's Green Mahakumbh goal and includes the introduction of 'Pink Taxis' operated by women, ensuring safety for female devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Goes Green: E-Vehicles to Power Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to streamline transportation for the expected influx of 45 crore devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is introducing an online booking system for e-rickshaws and e-autos. This service, inspired by modern taxi models like Ola and Uber, will start accepting bookings from December 15, as per the Chief Minister's office announcement.

The initiative is part of the Green Mahakumbh campaign aimed at curbing pollution and promoting sustainability. It is backed by private transport services and is intended to provide budget-friendly, eco-friendly transit options for event attendees. Special 'Pink Taxis' exclusively operated by women drivers will ensure safety for female passengers, the statement added.

Comfy E Mobility, the startup leading this project, will deploy 300 e-rickshaws in Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area. Each vehicle will feature GPS tracking and fully enclosed designs for security, with fares calculated per-kilometer to prevent overcharging. The service includes a call center for lodging complaints, reinforcing a commitment to customer service and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024