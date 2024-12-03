Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes
Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine's western regions, Rivne and Ternopil, targeting energy facilities. A drone strike in Ternopil caused power outages. Local officials, including Serhiy Nadal and Oleksandr Koval, confirmed no casualties but emergency services are actively responding.
Russia's relentless assault on Ukraine marked another chapter on Tuesday night, focusing its aggression on energy infrastructure in the western regions of Rivne and Ternopil. Regional defence leader, Serhiy Nadal, reported a drone attack that severely impacted energy supply, plunging parts of Ternopil into darkness.
As emergency services raced to restore power and mitigate the effects, Rivne Governor Oleksandr Koval assured citizens that no casualties occurred in the attack. The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities faced by Ukraine amid continued conflict.
Despite the damage, local officials remain steadfast in their efforts to secure and stabilize affected areas, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.
