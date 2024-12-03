Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes

Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine's western regions, Rivne and Ternopil, targeting energy facilities. A drone strike in Ternopil caused power outages. Local officials, including Serhiy Nadal and Oleksandr Koval, confirmed no casualties but emergency services are actively responding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:04 IST
Ukraine's Energy Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's relentless assault on Ukraine marked another chapter on Tuesday night, focusing its aggression on energy infrastructure in the western regions of Rivne and Ternopil. Regional defence leader, Serhiy Nadal, reported a drone attack that severely impacted energy supply, plunging parts of Ternopil into darkness.

As emergency services raced to restore power and mitigate the effects, Rivne Governor Oleksandr Koval assured citizens that no casualties occurred in the attack. The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities faced by Ukraine amid continued conflict.

Despite the damage, local officials remain steadfast in their efforts to secure and stabilize affected areas, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024