ILO Strengthens Trade Union Capacity in Malaysia to Promote Sustainable Labour Practices

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is working to enhance the voice and capacity of trade unions in Malaysia, aiming to establish a more robust foundation for sustainable labour practices. A key initiative in this effort was a workshop held from November 25-26, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur, titled "Worker-Driven Social Responsibility: Trade Union Actions in Advancing Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work."

This training, organized by the ILO Joint Project Office in Malaysia, was conducted in collaboration with trade unions from various sectors, focusing on deepening the understanding of the ILO’s Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW). These frameworks emphasize the importance of collective bargaining, as well as essential labour rights such as freedom from discrimination, the right to safe working environments, and the elimination of forced labour and child labour.

Hands-on Learning and Practical Application

The workshop involved participants from trade unions and select Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who engaged in practical activities to apply these core labour principles in various real-world scenarios. Key topics included identifying indicators of forced labour, implementing fair recruitment practices, and promoting anti-discrimination policies within the workplace.

Bharati Pflug, the ILO’s Senior Specialist on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, emphasized the progress made in Malaysia over recent decades, including the ratification of international conventions related to forced labour, occupational safety, and child labour. However, she also acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by workers' organizations, particularly due to the low level of unionization in the private sector. “This training is an important step towards building a stronger foundation for sustainable labour practices in Malaysia, supporting trade unions as critical agents of positive change,” she added.

Promoting Responsible Business Practices and Migrant Worker Rights

A significant portion of the training was dedicated to the ILO Multinational Enterprise (MNE) Declaration, which focuses on promoting responsible business conduct and ensuring decent work standards are upheld in global supply chains. This session underscored the essential role of trade unions in human rights due diligence and the protection of workers, particularly in multinational settings.

The workshop also highlighted the importance of engaging with migrant workers, ensuring they understand and can enjoy their labour rights. This is a crucial area for trade unions to address, particularly in industries that rely heavily on migrant labour, to ensure that all workers, regardless of their background, are informed of their rights and protected in the workplace.

Collaborative Efforts and International Support

The event was supported by several ILO initiatives, including the Global Accelerator Lab (GALAB), Migrant Workers Empowerment and Advocacy (MWEA), and the Advancing Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work on Forced Labour and Child Labour in Malaysia (ADVANCE) project, specifically in the Electrical and Electronics Sector. Additional support came from the Building Responsible Value Chain in Asia through the Promotion of Decent Work in Business Operations (RVC-II) initiative.

Funding for these initiatives was provided by several international partners, including the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL), Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan.

A Step Toward a Stronger Labour Landscape

The training workshop is part of the ILO’s ongoing commitment to strengthen labour rights in Malaysia and empower trade unions to play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable labour practices. By equipping unions with the tools and knowledge to tackle challenges like forced labour and discrimination, the ILO is helping create a more equitable and resilient workforce in Malaysia, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).