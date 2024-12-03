Congress MP Raises Alarms Over Bangladesh Incident Amid Rising Tensions

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Tuesday highlighted concerns over the Bangladesh issue, following reports that several monks were stopped from entering India. Ranjan urged the government to intervene and address the safety concerns regarding the incident.

Ranjeet Ranjan emphasized the importance of the Prime Minister taking the Opposition into confidence during such international controversies. She expressed hope that PM Narendra Modi would gather necessary information about the safety of the involved individuals. India has imposed stricter visa regulations amid rising violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

A spokesperson from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata reported that over 60 monks were halted at Benapole land port in Bangladesh over the past weekend, preventing them from entering India. ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman called on the Bangladesh government to secure advocate Chinmoy Krishna Das, whose previous lawyer was critically attacked.

Chinmoy Krishna Das's case has further stirred tensions as his previous lawyer, Raman Roy, remains in critical condition following an attack. Chinmoy Krishna Das faces sedition charges, and his bail hearing has been postponed to January 2, 2025, by a Chattogram court, lacking defence lawyer presence.

The ongoing legal proceedings have intensified, with additional police security seen around court premises and legal advocates rallying. Chinmoy Krishna Das, a figure within the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was apprehended on November 25 in Dhaka, after accusations of disrespecting the national flag during a Hindu community rally.

The arrest, which provoked Ministerial criticism and sparked public outcry, was decried by the Ministry of External Affairs, calling for Chinmoy Krishna Das's release. Meanwhile, ISKCON expressed support for Chinmoy Krishna Das, with the organization asserting that Bangladesh authorities detained two monks and a secretary affiliated with Das.

In an additional development, a Bangladeshi lawyer petitioned to ban ISKCON, alleging the group incites communal discord and imposes its religious practices on traditional Hindu groups. The petition accused ISKCON of recruiting from lower Hindu castes to further its agenda, according to local media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)