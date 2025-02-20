Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi to Release Samagra Shiksha Funds

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin appealed to PM Modi for the release of Rs 2,152 crore Samagra Shiksha funds. Stalin emphasized the state's resistance to linking funds with the National Education Programme due to its adherence to a two-language policy, arguing it violates cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:48 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,152 crore of Samagra Shiksha funds for the state, urging against linking these to the adoption of the National Education Programme (NEP) 2020. Stalin's plea emphasized respect for cooperative federalism and the educational welfare of thousands.

Stalin expressed concern over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks suggesting Samagra Shiksha funds could be withheld unless Tamil Nadu implements NEP and adopts a three-language policy. The CM highlighted Tamil Nadu's long-standing two-language policy as a foundation of its educational success.

He argued that integrating unrelated centrally sponsored schemes coerces states and undermines their educational autonomy, leaving many educational components underfunded. The funds are essential for salaries, student welfare, inclusive education, and Right to Education reimbursements, among others, Stalin noted in his appeal.

