Delhi's Chilling Welcome to Winter Amid Improving Air Quality

Delhi experienced a temperature drop to 12.0°C, marking the onset of winter. Cold northwesterly winds contributed to a decrease in temperatures, while smog and mist persisted. The air quality improved slightly but remained poor, with locals resuming outdoor activities. AQI varied across the city, with some areas still in the poor category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:05 IST
Earlier visuals of fog in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's residents awoke to a noticeable chill in the air, as temperatures dipped to 12°C, marking a significant drop of 1.5 degrees due to the cold northwesterly winds. This temperature shift heralds the arrival of winter, officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed.

Persistent smog and mist, driven by northwesterly winds clocking speeds of 8 to 12 km/h, engulfed the city. Despite the haze, the air quality index (AQI) showed moderate improvement from severe levels in previous days, giving residents a brief respite.

While areas like ITO and Alipur reported moderate AQI levels, locations such as Ashok Vihar and Lodhi Road remained in the 'poor' category. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court maintained its strict stance, refusing to relax the Graded Response Action Plan aimed at curbing Delhi's notorious pollution levels.

