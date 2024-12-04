Bihar Gears Up for Nayi Chetna: A Collective Action for Gender Justice

The Bihar government, in collaboration with 12 key departments, is mobilizing for the 'Nayi Chetna' campaign, aimed at combating gender-based violence as part of a broader national initiative. Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will lead the effort to prepare a unified approach for the campaign, which runs until December 23.

'Nayi Chetna' (3.0) intends to raise awareness about gender violence, empower communities to demand action, and strengthen local institutions' capacity to respond effectively. With the Social Welfare Department as the nodal agency, preparations are underway to ensure each department contributes to a comprehensive action plan.

The state recently aligned its plans with an inter-ministerial advisory from the Central Government, reinforcing the urgency of the campaign. Additional Chief Secretary Harjot Kaur Bamrah emphasized the pressing need for coordinated action to uphold women's dignity and eradicate social barriers that perpetuate gender-based violence.

