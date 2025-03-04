Respected Not Worshipped: Delhi High Court Chief Calls for Gender Justice

At a recent event for International Women's Day, Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya made a compelling call for societal transformation. He stressed that women need respect more than worship and urged a shift in societal mindset to champion gender justice.

Justice Upadhyaya argued that society must discard the 'baggage of 2,000 years' of gender-related inequalities. He emphasized that societal denial of these injustices must end to effectively combat them.

Tracing the origins of International Women's Day, Upadhyaya highlighted the historical struggle for women's rights, including voting and work conditions. Reflecting on India's constitutional equality, he remarked that historical biases must be addressed for true justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)