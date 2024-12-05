Left Menu

Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amidst Trump-Induced Crypto Ecosystem Shift

Bitcoin's value surged past $100,000 following Trump's election, spurred by expectations of a crypto-friendly administration. Over the years, multiple attempts to launch spot bitcoin ETFs faced regulatory challenges, culminating in successful approvals by 2024. Major institutions took part, leading to significant investments and market growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:19 IST
Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amidst Trump-Induced Crypto Ecosystem Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin surged past the $100,000 mark for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency's history. This leap was primarily driven by the election of Donald Trump as President, which sparked speculation about a deregulated, crypto-friendly regulatory landscape.

The journey to this historic moment saw numerous efforts by institutions to launch spot bitcoin ETFs, often hindered by regulatory roadblocks. The Winklevoss twins and others faced repeated SEC rejections, highlighting the complexities and challenges within the regulatory framework governing cryptocurrency markets.

However, by 2024, the tide had turned as the SEC approved multiple spot bitcoin ETF proposals from major financial entities, leading to unprecedented inflows and investment growth. This series of strategic victories alongside Trump's advocacy for cryptocurrency significantly buoyed Bitcoin's market value, tackling regulatory hurdles and establishing it as a formidable asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024